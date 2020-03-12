FAIRBORN — Mildred C. Spence, age 81 of Fairborn, passed away March 8, 2020. She was born March 15, 1938 in Hardin Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Harve and Ada Ola (Vanmeter) Goodman. Mildred enjoyed reading, quilting, bead making and many other crafts. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Spence, Sr., sons, Ray Martin, William Spence, Jr., Steven Goodman; daughter, Christy Galvan. Mildred is survived by five children, Betty Ann Eames, Barbara Powell, Joyce Sapp, Sharon Shaut, Stacy Spence; 19 grandchildren, including Cassie Blevins, Austin Galvan, Jessica Galvan, Marlena Galvan, Robert Eames, Cody Brannenn; several great-grandchildren and extended family. Private services will be held by the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.