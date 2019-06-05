XENIA — Montgomery Ray Minton, age 69, of Burnside, KY, formerly of Spring Valley, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Montgomery was born in Xenia on July 21, 1949 to the late Permelia Minton. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and a proud United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran. During his military service, Montgomery was an infantryman wounded in combat and received the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon and the Vietnam Service Ribbon. He loved everything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and gardening to name a few.

Survivors include his son, Monty Minton (Brianne Craft) of Marion, Indiana; his miniature schnauzer, Lucy. Montgomery was loved by all who knew him. He also leaves behind a host of friends whom he considered family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Permelia Minton.

A funeral service to honor the life of Montgomery Minton will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home by Rev. Don Payne. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial with full military honors will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Online condolences may be made at www.McColaughFuneralHome.com