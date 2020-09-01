1/1
Morgan Leigh Butler
XENIA — Morgan Leigh Butler, age 29, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was the youngest child born to Ronald E. and Rebecca (Gallagher) Butler. In addition to her parents, Morgan is survived by her siblings: Jasmine Butler of Hamilton, OH; Ryan Butler of Xenia and David Postell of Charleston, SC; nieces and nephews: Zane; Chloe; E'Lynn and Easton Butler and Haleigh Postell; grandparents: Luzviminda DeLosTrinos of Charleston, SC and Robert Lamka of Xenia; as well as numerous aunt, uncles, cousins and many friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard Butler; Wanda Butler Lamka and Johnny Gallagher. Morgan was a very talented artist and displayed her talents through her drawing and hair design and cosmetic applications. She had a loving and gentle heart, with an orneriness that will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to the restrictions of the COVID19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be encouraged. Celebration of Life services for Morgan will be held 6 PM Tuesday at the McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Todd Martin officiating. A walk through visitation for the public will be held 4:30 PM Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
SEP
1
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
McColaugh Funeral Home
