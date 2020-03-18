CEDARVILLE — Nan C. (Landis) Durnin, of Cedarville, Ohio, formerly of Elmira, New York, died March 16, 2020 in her home in Cedarville. Nan was born May 3, 1938, in Altoona, PA, the daughter of the late Newton C. and Besse (Tubbs) Landis. She is survived by daughter, Mandi (Brian) Hanson of Cedarville, OH and son, R. Shawn (Christina) of Horseheads, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, Douglas and her parents. She is also survived by grandchildren, Melanie, Caleb, Brianna and Hayden Hanson, step-granddaughter, Brittany Cunningham and step-great-granddaughter, Hailey Pierce. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Dona Colberg of Mechanicsburg, PA; two nieces, Kristin (Mitchel) Harad of San Francisco, CA and Kathryn (Frank) Rhoad of Ellicott City, MD; and a nephew, John (Amy) Colberg of Huntsville, NC and their families.

Nan graduated from West Shore High School in Lemoyne, PA in June of 1956. She graduated from Harrisburg Institute of Medical Arts in August of 1958 and obtained an Associate's Degree from Elmira College, Elmira, NY in June of 1990. Upon graduation from the Harrisburg Institute of Medical Arts, Nan was employed by Harrisburg Hospital for three years. Nan and Doug were married December 17, 1960. Following that she was employed by Blossburg State General Hospital, Blossburg, PA for five years, while Doug completed his college education at Mansfield University, Mansfield, PA. They moved to Elmira, NY in August of 1966 and Nan was employed as a Medical Staff Coordinator for St. Joseph's Hospital in Elmira for 34 years, prior to her retirement in June of 2000. She was a recipient of the Oppy Award at St. Joseph's Hospital. Nan is a former President of the New York Association of Medical Staff Services and was an active member of the National Association of Medical Staff Services and became a certified Medical Staff Coordinator through this association. She was an active member of Horseheads First Baptist Church, Horseheads, NY for many years, a former member of Breesport Baptist Church in Breesport, NY and most recently a member of Grace Baptist Church in Cedarville, OH.

Nan and Doug enjoyed wintering in Fort Myers Beach, FL, where they attended McGregor Baptist Church. In recent years, Nan served on the Board of Directors of the Cedarville Senior Citizens, Inc., as secretary-treasurer. She also enjoyed helping with the local food pantry, worked with Young at Heart and also served on the Deacon Board at Grace Baptist Church.

Due to the restrictions set forth because of the COVID-19 virus, services are private. The service will be live streamed at 10:30a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and can be found by visiting Brian Hanson's Facebook page at http://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=593025641. If able, please show your support to her family by lining the street from Grace Baptist Church to North Cemetery while the procession takes place. This will begin at 11:15a.m. on March 21. A celebration of her life will be held for all family and friends at a later date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nan's memory to Capitol Ministries, www.capmin.org/donate and select Ohio or make checks payable to Capitol Ministries/Ohio and mail to Brian Hanson, 3411 Wildflower Pl. Cedarville, OH 45314. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.