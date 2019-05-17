FAIRBORN — USAF Major (Ret.) Nancy L. Wiseman, age 81 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday May 12, 2019. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Fred and Frances (Shonk) Wiseman. She served her country in the U.S. Air Force as a physical therapist, retiring at the rank of Major after 20 years of service. Nancy was a member of the Byron Church and the Shonk Land Company. She enjoyed traveling and cats. Nancy is survived by her brother, Fred "Sky" Wiseman and his wife Njeri Wiseman of Oriental, North Carolina; two nieces, Michelle Wiseman of Portland, Oregon and Katie Wiseman of Spokane, Washington; as well as many extended family. Private services will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.