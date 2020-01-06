KETTERING — Naomi Rosalie "Mimi" Struckman, age 95 of Kettering, Ohio, formerly of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, at .

Mimi is survived by her three children, Denise Struckman of Yellow Springs, OH; Steven (Betsy) Struckman of Cincinnati, OH; and Alan (Cindy) Struckman of Centerville, OH, her devoted caregivers. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah Struckman of Cincinnati, OH, and Alex Struckman of Chicago, IL. Other survivors include her sister, Anita Sladek of Spittal, Austria; nieces, Patsy Brown and Jeanie Perez of Stockton, CA; childhood and life-long friend, Maria Pia Jung of Colmar, France; best friend and neighbor, Ruth Hamilton of Fairborn, OH; and goddaughter, Sharon Schuler of Arlington, VA.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arnold F. Struckman; her parents, Italico and Paulina Lizzi of Nemis, Italy; and her little brother, Luigi Lizzi.

Born in Aspach-le-Bas, France, on June 16, 1924, Mimi, who spoke multiple languages, served as an interpreter for the RAF during WWII. Each on brief R&R on the French Riviera, she met young officer Arnold Struckman; afterwards, they wrote one another letters for two years, embracing the phrase "difficult but not impossible." She traveled to California to see him again, and three weeks later, they married on July 26, 1947, in Reno, Nevada.

Mimi was a military wife for many years, living in California, New York, Greece, and Fairborn, Ohio, where her husband retired. She found happiness raising her children, cooking well, volunteering at her children's schools, and keeping a comfortable home. She visited family in Europe regularly till her health prohibited. Her grandchildren, Sarah and Alex, brought much pride and joy to her life.

In recent years, she moved to Lincoln Park retirement community. She loved spending time with family, eating out, reading, listening to classical music and opera on WGUC; and watching CNN and classic movies, her repeat favorite Now Voyager with Bette Davis.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery.

