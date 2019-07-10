XENIA — Neil E. "Tom" Bottorff, age 91, of Xenia, OH, passed away July 7, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born March 9, 1928 in Xenia, the son of George and Mary (Barlow) Bottorff. He was preceded in death by his father: George Bottorff; mother and step father: Mary and Carl "Pete" Ayers; his wife: Phyllis (Jennings) Bottorff; and siblings: George Bottorff, Francis "Peanut" Bottorff; Helen Kyne; Jeanne Roberts and Sara Fisher; and his best friend: Dale Anderson. He is survived by his son: Thomas Bottorff of Xenia; 3 great grandchildren: Colton Mennett; Ophelia and Gabriel Baker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; extended family: Betty and Jayne Anderson. He was retired from Delco Moraine after over 40 years. He also served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc,. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Debra Heasy officiating. Visitation will be held 12 Noon Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. He will be buried at Valley View Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.