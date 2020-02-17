XENIA — Nelson E. Dodge, age 88, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greenewood Manor. He was born October 23, 1931, one of 6 children born to James and Elsie M. (Barlow) Dodge.

Nelson was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and is survived by many family members. He proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Era.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., Xenia with Chaplain Harry Stewart officiating. Burial will be in the Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.