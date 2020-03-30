XENIA —Nena Rae Moore, 63 of Xenia, Ohio passed into heaven Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the arms of her daughter and into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born July 9, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. The daughter of Rufus M. and Barbara (Couser) Blackburn. She is survived by her husband Garry Moore, daughter Amy (Grooms) Marshall (Joe) Marshall of a Jamestown, Ohio, brother Shaun (Denise) Blackburn of Ottawa, Ohio, sister Sara (Marty) Larson of Xenia, step-grandchildren Rhiana (Ulysses) Ison, Elijah Marshall, Isaac Marshal, numerous nephews and nieces, other extended family and friends that loved her. Nena was a graduate of Xenia High School in 1974 and attended Wright State University. She enjoyed her jobs as a US Postal Mail Carrier in Springboro, Ohio and legal clerk in Xenia, Ohio. She loved attending church especially " Soaring Higher Christian Center" previously in Xenia, Ohio. She attended there for 18 years. She loved working in her garden and flower gardens. She was loving, kind and generous to all. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her. A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church In Xenia, Ohio later due to the health concerns at this time. Burial services provided by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home 2456 Stanley Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45404.

