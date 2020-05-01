Nicholas Allen Carrera
XENIA — Mr. Nicholas Allen Carrera died peacefully on April 18, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton at the age of 81. Nick was born on May 31, 1938 in Scranton, PA to Michael and Pearl (D'Agostino) Carrera. He graduated from Xenia High School in 1956 and Graduated from University of Cincinnati School of Law in 1962. He returned to Xenia to start his private law practice. He was a talented Attorney for almost 50 years. He held the office of Greene County Prosecutor and Xenia Municipal Court Magistrate. Nick was a family man blessed with a large and loving family whom he loved more than anything. After having a stroke seven years ago, he had limited mobility, but still insisted he spend time with his family. The memories and passion he instilled in his family will be treasured forever. We will all miss his ability to light up a room with his shining personality. Nick is survived by his significant other, Cindy Stanley; his sister, Rosemary (John) Corron; his former spouse/mother of his children, Jean (Eichman) Britton; his children, Steve Carrera, Douglas (Cristina) Carrera, Laura (Scott) Burnett, Michele (John) Martin, and Michael Carrera; his grandchildren Stephen Caldwell, Katie (Randall) Gill, Kelly Carrera, Kyle (Elizabeth) Carrera, Courtney (Joe) Bartholomew, Conner Carrera, Cory Burnett, Carly Burnett, Megan Martin, Zachary Young, Sarah (Logan) Ballard, Isabela Martin, Jacob Martin, and Mary Carrera; and 6 great-grandchildren. Nick was a member of St. Brigid Church, Knights of Columbus, ELKS, Masons, Greene County Farm Bureau, Scottish Rites, Shriners, The Troubadours, and various Barbershop quartets. Nick had a lifetime passion for his horses and would sing every chance he had. At Nick's request, his body was donated to WSU for the advancement of science. Due to the restrictions of the COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Brigid Church or Hospice of Dayton. "Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand."

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
