FAIRBORN — Nora Belle (Boles) Bennington 102 years old passed, away February 28, 2020 at Wickshire Assisted Living, Fairborn, Ohio. Belle was born December 24, 1917 to Mark and Myrtle Jane (Staggs) Boles in Adams County, Ohio. She married her husband, Clarence Cecil Bennington, on April 16, 1935. She was employed for years at Yellow Springs Variety Store, The Clifton 72 Market, Erbaugh & Johnson Drug Store and finished her years of employment at The Clifton Mill. She raised six children, three boys and three girls. She was an accomplished quilter, making quilts for her children, grandchildren and many of her friends. After her husband passed away in August 1977 she traveled many years through most of the United States with her sister, Mae, brother Roy and sister-in-law Daisy. Belle was preceded in death by her husband, brothers Raymond, Everett, Roy and sister Mae and daughter, Betty Marie. She is survived by sons Eugene (Lois), Richard (Eileen), and Donald and daughters Virginia (Harold) and Rosalie, grandsons Les, Mark, Darren, Greg, and Rusty and granddaughters Jody, Krista, Beverly, Jill, and Tracie. She is also survived by eighteen great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and three nieces and two nephews. Belle had a special bond with her granddaughter, Krista and the family thanks Krista for the special care she gave to their mother. Also, thanks to Misi and Brittany at Wickshire Assisted Living for their wonderful care. Friends and family may pay their respects at Jackson, Lytle Funeral Home in Yellow Springs on Wednesday, March 4 from 3:00-5:00 PM for the calling hours and the funeral service at the Clifton Presbyterian Church on March 5 at 11:30 with the service starting at 12:00 noon with Bart Sheridan presiding over service. Burial will follow the service at the Clifton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Miami Valley Hospice Care, 46 North Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385.