XENIA — Noreen Virginia Lovett, age 89, of Xenia, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Xenia Health & Rehab. She was born July 18, 1929 in Xenia, the daughter of Harrison and Clara (Gordon) Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harvey "Neil" Lovett in 2014 and 7 siblings: Ron, Ludy, Harrison, Gerald, Eugene and Janet Smith and Betty Phillips.

She is survived by her daughter: Sharon (Daniel) Van Hoose of Xenia; 2 grandchildren: Tracy (Jay) Leach and Keith (Alzena) Van Hoose; a great grandson: Cody Van Hoose; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Noreen had been an aide at Hospitality Homes for over 25 years and was an avid Bingo player.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Friday, April 19th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. Friends may call 12:30 PM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)