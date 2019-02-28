Obituary Print Norman Williams | Visit Guest Book

JAMESTOWN — Captain Norman O. Williams, 81, US Navy Chaplain died unexpectedly at his residence in Aguanga, California on Feb. 5, 2019. He was born in Seaman, Ohio in 1937, the son of Williard and Helen (Carroll) Williams. He is survived by his wife, Sue (Parsons) and three children, Andy of Pennsylvania, Niklas of California and Amy (Ray) of Montana and one grandson, brothers, Bill (Bonnie) of Jamestown, John of Cedarville; sisters, Carol (Gene) of Wilmore, Ky. and Patty Faires (Les) of Athens, Ohio along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sherry Lynn Johnson of Cedarville, his in-laws and a brother-in-law, Chris Parsons of Fairborn. Reverend Williams was a Methodist minister serving churches in New Burlington, Williamsport, Rio Grande and Marietta before entering the Navy in 1974. His tour of duty took him and the family to many locations throughout the country and across the world. He also served in "Desert Storm." A celebration of his life will be held in Seaman, Ohio on his birthday, June 15th, 2019. His ashes will be interred at the cemetery in Tranquility, Ohio near Seaman with full military honors.

Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

