BEAVERCREEK — Some people just seem to have an amazing way with animals…that would have been Pamela May Upchurch McCowan. Besides her loveof nature and curiosity of birds, Pam had a true and faithful animal friend-Pokie, her Chihuahua of 18 years! Pokie was a most unusual dog, never leaving Pam's side, nor thrilled about anyone getting close to her. When Pam grew ill, you could be sure that Chihuahua was resting at her feet.

Pam entered into eternal life on Sunday January 19, 2020-exactly 21 years to the day of her Mother, Cleo May Upchurch. Her loving and devoted husband, Chester Ray McCowan stood by Pam's side for 50 years. Along with Ray, many family members will carry on Pam's spirit: Her daughter Julie McCowan, step children: Diane McCowan Vannoisdall, Anthony McCowan, grandchildren: Mariah Clark, Tyreese Benning and Breanna McCowan along with two great grand children. Her big brother, Robert Andrew Marvin Upchurch and sister-in-law, Donna Esta Upchurch will dearly miss Pam. Her brother Andy has fond memories of Pam playing dress-up as a little girl-pretending to be an actress.

Those waiting to greet Pam in heaven are her father, Charles Merch Upchurch, her mother, Cleo May Greene Upchurch, her brother Charles Edison Upchurch and sister, Ethel Marie Forinash. I know Pam will miss those long car rides through the countryside, trips to the park, and listening to old records with Ray. Everyone will miss doing those things with her. But her Chihuahua, Pokie won't miss a beat. Just days before Pam passed, Pokie slipped away. It has been said that, "The greatest fear dogs know is the fear that you will not come back when you go out the door without them." That was one smart dog. He's probably sitting at Pam's feet right now…

Please join us March 1st at 3 PM to celebrate Pam's life and 75th birthday. For more information, please contact her daughter Julie @ [email protected]

