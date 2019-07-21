XENIA — Pamela S. Hornick, age 67, of Moraine, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 15, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her father: Donald Hornick, her mother and step father: Virginia A. (Keel) and Ralph Gross; and her sister: Kathleen Moffo.

Pam graduated from Xenia High School. She attended Bowling Green State University, earning her Degree in Graphic Design and later attended Sinclair where she received a degree in Interior Design. She attended Fairhaven Church. Pam had volunteered as a Senior Care Companion. She was a very talented artist. Most importantly, Pam was a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters: Caramyr (Stephen) Danielewicz and Willow Holser of Kettering; grandchildren: Jonathan, Maria, Kayla and Alayna Rose; a brother: Larry Hornick of Beavercreek; a niece: Sunshine Sellers and nephew: Donnie Hall; as well as a host of other relatives and friends, including her best friend: Candy Boehner.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, July 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Dave Ringhiser officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Zion Park Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 12:30 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com