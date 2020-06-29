Patrick M. "Pat Butch" Butcher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Patrick M. "Pat Butch" Butcher, age 59 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday June 26, 2020. He was born April 12, 1961 in Greene Co., the son of the late George Jr. and Donna (Porter) Butcher. Pat was the owner of P&B Electric, a position he enjoyed and he appreciated the many solid relationships he made over the years. Along with his employees, whom he considered family, his company has grown to become the premier commercial electrical services provider in the region. First and foremost was his family and they could always count on him to be their biggest supporter. His infectious personality and generosity made an impact on everyone he came in contact with and that along with the love he showed to all will be his lasting legacy. His hobbies included spending time with family and friends at Indian Lake and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce and the Free and Accepted Masons, Springfield lodge. Pat is survived by five children, Jon Tallent, Breanna (Don) Strouth, Brad Butcher, David Butcher, Nickie Butcher; nine siblings, Natalie (Kevin) DiRisio, George III "Jet" (Jayne) Butcher, Nicholas Butcher, Mark Sr. (Yvonne) Butcher, Teresa Bauer, Catherine (Larry) Williams, Stephen (Cathy) Butcher, Francis Butcher, Allison (Craig) Johnson; three granddaughters, Jaleigh, Isabella, Kinsley; his loving partner, Robin "Nic Nic" Dailey and her children, Austin, Colten, and Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Mark Jr., Michael, Matthew, Marshall, Holly, Chris, Alexis, John John, Cody, Catie, Olivia, Todd, Clare, Scott, Emily, Renee, Joshua, Nicholas; best friend, Kevin Harvey; all his employees; as well as numerous great nieces; nephews; friends and extended family. The family will receive friends on Monday July 6, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, One Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved