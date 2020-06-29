FAIRBORN — Patrick M. "Pat Butch" Butcher, age 59 of Fairborn, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday June 26, 2020. He was born April 12, 1961 in Greene Co., the son of the late George Jr. and Donna (Porter) Butcher. Pat was the owner of P&B Electric, a position he enjoyed and he appreciated the many solid relationships he made over the years. Along with his employees, whom he considered family, his company has grown to become the premier commercial electrical services provider in the region. First and foremost was his family and they could always count on him to be their biggest supporter. His infectious personality and generosity made an impact on everyone he came in contact with and that along with the love he showed to all will be his lasting legacy. His hobbies included spending time with family and friends at Indian Lake and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Fairborn Area Chamber of Commerce and the Free and Accepted Masons, Springfield lodge. Pat is survived by five children, Jon Tallent, Breanna (Don) Strouth, Brad Butcher, David Butcher, Nickie Butcher; nine siblings, Natalie (Kevin) DiRisio, George III "Jet" (Jayne) Butcher, Nicholas Butcher, Mark Sr. (Yvonne) Butcher, Teresa Bauer, Catherine (Larry) Williams, Stephen (Cathy) Butcher, Francis Butcher, Allison (Craig) Johnson; three granddaughters, Jaleigh, Isabella, Kinsley; his loving partner, Robin "Nic Nic" Dailey and her children, Austin, Colten, and Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Mark Jr., Michael, Matthew, Marshall, Holly, Chris, Alexis, John John, Cody, Catie, Olivia, Todd, Clare, Scott, Emily, Renee, Joshua, Nicholas; best friend, Kevin Harvey; all his employees; as well as numerous great nieces; nephews; friends and extended family. The family will receive friends on Monday July 6, 2020 from 3:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at the Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Father Thomas Nevels Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Byron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Children's Hospital, One Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.