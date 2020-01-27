XENIA — Patrick M. Henry, 79, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Harmony Center of Xenia. He was born March 1, 1940, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Donivon and Bonnie Matthews Henry. He retired from Cedarville Limestone. He is survived by a sister, Dawn Eifler, two brothers, Donivon Henry, and Michael (Dorothy Jean) Henry, two sisters-in-law, Jean Henry and Diana Henry, several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Kathryn (Tucker) Henry in 1976, two brothers, Wallace Henry and Dale Henry, and by a sister-in-law, Diane Henry. Pat will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Graveside services will be held at 11am, Friday, January 31, at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VITAS (Hospice) Community Connection, 255 E. Fifth St., Suite 1200, Cincinnati, OH, 45202, Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH, 45420, or to the , P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL, 60693, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.