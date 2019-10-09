XENIA — Patty Jo Dershem, age 66, of Xenia, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 28, 1953 in Jamestown, Ohio the daughter of Charles Laurence and Ellen Elizabeth (Dean) Liming. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Patty is survived by her husband, Rick E. Dershem, whom she married October 7, 1993; her children: Mark (Lynzy) Campbell and Holly Jo Campbell (Jeromy) Smith, both of Jamestown; step daughters: Jodi (Tony) Feurer and Danielle (Garry) Weaver, both of Greenville, OH; sister: Peggy L. (Larry) Liming Oemisch and Larry (Katherine) Liming; grandchildren: Lola, Wyatt, Rhett, Reid, Kelsey, Zachary, Michael and Nathan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Patty was a 1971 graduate of Greeneview High School. She retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a financial analyst after 29 years of service, so she could enjoy her grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She collected Longaberger baskets. Most importantly, Patty adored her children and grandchildren and was devoted to making sure they were loved and taken care of.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Jasper Volunteer Fire Dept. in memory of Patty.

Funeral services will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 12th at McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Rev. Dr. Carla A. Stengel officiating. She will be buried at Maple Grove Cemetery in Port William, OH. Visitation will be held Friday 5-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.