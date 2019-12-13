CEDARVILLE — Paul (Bud) Coates was born in Cedarville, Ohio on December 3, 1935 to the union of the late George Coates and Edith Jackson. After a brief illness, Paul passed away on December 9, 2019 at .

Paul was in the U.S. Army from 1954 through 1957. He returned to Wilberforce, OH and matriculated at Central State University where he received a B.S. degree in Psychology, Sociology and Social Welfare. He was employed at the Xenia Post Office and retired as a postal supervisor.

He moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he met his wife Frances. They were married for 54 years. They share three daughters; Cassandra Coates (David) of Xenia, Lorrie Smith (Rickey) of Harrisburg, PA, Antonia Bent-Jones of Dayton, OH, two sons; George Coates II (Christine) of Ft. Meyers, FL and Paul Coates II (Jennifer) of Columbus, OH, grandchildren; Simona, Christopher and Denai, LaShanna and Dawan, Ciara and Jason, George III and Miguel and Morgan and Maiyah; 8 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Duncan. He leaves to cherish his memory, one sister Minnie Cox and one brother Charles (Ronald) Coates.

Paul enjoyed horse racing, keeping a meticulous yard and fishing.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 14 at United AME Church, 286 E. Church Street, Xenia, Ohio with Rev Dr. John E. Freeman officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.