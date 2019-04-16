XENIA — Paul E. Drake, 90, of Xenia, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 26, 1929, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Lewis F. and Elsie M. Smith Drake. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, where he served as church treasurer, was an usher for over 50 years, and enjoyed custodial care of the church. He was an avid golfer, gardener, and loved going on camping trips with his family. He retired from Super Valu. He is survived by his children, Kandra (Mike) Dees, Lakeland, FL, Ann (Todd) Nance, Springfield, and David (Cathy) Drake, Taneytown, MD, nine grandchildren, Branden (Brittany) Drake, Matt (Amsy) Dees, Josh (Melissa) Dees, Lewis Drake, Karissa (Jake) Foulke, Britney (Tyler) Sinclair, Anthony Drake, Deven Nance, and Kaitlyn Dees, six great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Aiden, Lilly Ann, Franklin, Everett, and Ollie, sisters-in-law, Betty Drake and Janet Drake, Xenia, a brother-in-law, Carl Baker, York, PA, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jane Drake, on March 15, 2019, a granddaughter, Kailie Nance, by sisters, Ruth (Roger) Conklin, and Edna Baker, and by two brothers, William F. "Bill" Drake, Sr. and Robert L. "Bobby" Drake. Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Services will be held at 10am, Friday, April 19, at the First Church of the Nazarene, Xenia, with Rev. Mark Atherton officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, c/o Missions, 1204 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.