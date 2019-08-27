XENIA — Paul E. Hakes, age 79, of Xenia, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He was born February 29, 1940 in Leesburg, Ohio, the son of Julia Anna (Miller) and Paul G. Hakes.

He was preceded in death by his father: Paul G. Hakes and an infant daughter: Twyla Hakes.

He is survived by his wife, Rita (Eckles) Hakes; his children: Charla Sue (Eli) Nelson of Circleville; and Matthew Scott Hakes of Kings Mills, OH; sisters: Shirley E. Haynie of Blanchester and Joyce N. Fisher of Wilmington; 5 grandchildren: Conner, Logan and Riley Hakes; Joshua Nelson and Meagan Stillion; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his first great grandchild.

Paul graduated from New Vienna High School and the Cincinnati Bible Seminary. He had been a minister within the Church of Christ for over 53 years. He recently was attending Northside Christian Church in Xenia; and was currently attending chapel services at Dayspring of the Miami Valley where he had been living. He had previously been a minister at the Blanchester Church of Christ.

Services will be held 12 Noon Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the New Vienna Church of Christ, 148 West St., New Vienna, OH with his grandson, Rev. Joshua D. Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 AM Thursday until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or to the in Paul's memory. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)