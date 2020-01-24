DESTIN, FL — Paul Lowell Cushwa, age 75, passed away peacefully at home with his family in Destin, Florida after a long and hard-fought battle with kidney disease on January 18, 2020. He was born to the late Lowell Edison Cushwa and Marjorie Jean (Henry) Cushwa on February 13, 1944 in Belle Center, Ohio.

Mr. Cushwa graduated from Belle Center High School and after realizing his passion for aeronautics, he earned his engineering degree (BSE) at The University of Dayton. Paul had a very accomplished professional career where he worked on several key flight programs; including the B2 Stealth Bomber, the F-16 and was instrumental in the launch of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet program. Over the years, he received numerous commendations and medals for his work on these important programs and ultimately retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2010. Mr. Cushwa also enjoyed woodworking and raising miniature donkeys on his farm, Windy Knolls Acres.

Mr. Cushwa is survived by his wife Diane (Toomey) Cushwa whom he married on May 19, 1990 in Xenia, Ohio. His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his children, Lisa (Joel) Klinger of Osprey, Florida, Kim (Bruce) Vogel of Soddy Daisey, Tennessee, Shannon (Shawn) Fuerst of Bellefontaine, Ohio and Keri (Jason) Echols of Destin, Florida, as well as by his nine grandchildren Jordan Klinger, Haley Klinger, Jared Klinger, Beau Crook, Kara (Crook) Stucky, Justin Fuerst, Harley Fuerst, Kate Echols and Jake Echols and his six great-grandchildren. Mr. Cushwa is also survived by his brothers David Cushwa of Russells Point, Ohio, Lynn Cushwa of Georgetown, Texas, Dale Engel of Dayton, Ohio, his sister Mary Jane Pike of Bandon, Oregon, as well as a host of devoted family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Cushwa.

A memorial service and celebration of Paul's life is being planned for May 16, 2020. Services will be held at Faith Community United Methodist Church in Xenia, Ohio. The visitation will be from 10am to 11am with a service following immediately after.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made to the in Mr. Cushwa's honor. We would also like to thank the numerous nurses that provided care during his 8 years of dialysis.

