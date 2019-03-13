XENIA — Paul Lowman 59, passed away Friday March 08, 2019 at Hospitality East Nursing Facility in Xenia. He was born March 22, 1959 in Xenia, Ohio, to George and Dorothy Thompson Lowman. He worked as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator and enjoyed playing music. Paul is survived by his former spouse, Robin Lowman; children: April Lowman (Darren Crowe) and special friend, John Rader, Kevin Lowman; grandchildren: Katlin Crowe, Dillon Crowe, Kaleigh Crowe, Jamie Kingsolver, Isabella Lowman, Paisley Lowman; great-grandchild, Jayce Eltringham; siblings: Sandy Coates, David Lowman (Deedra) He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothy Lowman; son, Jeffrey Lowman; brothers: John Wayne aka "Sonny" Lowman, Claude "Butch" Lowman, Tom Lowman, Joyce Evans. Memorial service will be held at 3:00P.M. on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio, where friends may call at 2:00 P.M., for visitation. The Powers-Kell Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences to Paul's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com.