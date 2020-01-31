FAIRBORN — Paul Patrick, age 89 of Fairborn passed away Thursday January 30, 2020. He was born March 9, 1930 in Hindman, Kentucky, the son of the late Dial and Dosie (Messer) Patrick. Paul served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His hobbies included gardening and woodworking. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma and four sisters. Paul is survived by five children, Phil (Vicky) Patrick of Fairborn, Paula Patrick (Martin Ennis) of Birmingham, AL, Steve (Jill) Patrick of Fairborn, Jeff Patrick of Dayton, Cathy (Tim) Avey of New Carlisle; seven grandchildren, Paul (Becky) Patrick, Joe (Courtney) Patrick, Matthew (Casey) Patrick, Matthew (Ana ) Crawford, Kelly Patrick (Jason Calderon), Andrea Patrick, Chelsea Patrick; ten great-grandchildren, as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.