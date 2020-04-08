XENIA — Pauline Compton, 92, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Friday morning April 3, 2020 at Heartland of Centerville in Centerville, Ohio. She was born in Catlettsburg, Kentucky on September 11,1927 to Arthur Burns and Anna Wooten Burns. In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Compton; two sisters Virginia Ross and Amelia Hatfield; her brother, Cecil Thomas Burns; four brothers-in-law, Willis Ross, Henry Hatfield, Earnest Armstrong and Albert McKnight Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sharon R. Miller. Pauline Compton was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker. She poured self sacrificing and untiring love into her family and made a difference in each of their lives. Her loving heart always embraced everyone and her home was always a place where family loved to gather. Pauline was also a volunteer at Greene Memorial Hospital for many years serving and helping others. Her survivors include a son, Garry D. Compton of Centerville, Ohio; three granddaughters, Shelley P. Kanomata (Thomas) of Weimar, California, Tracy R. Stump (David) of Englewood, Ohio, and Christy L. Lee (Joshua) of Englewood, Ohio; ten great grandchildren, Nicole Kanomata, Ashley Steffens (Robert), Matthew, Caleb, and Abigail Kanomata, Sarah and Alyssa Stump, Lainey, Anna, and Lyla Lee; one great great grandson, Robert Steffens II; the family of Sharon Miller of Centerville, Ohio; Kristine and Brayden Main of Dayton,Ohio; two sisters, Karline Armstrong of Dayton, Ohio, and Johnnie McKnight of Catlettsburg, Ky; and one sisterin -law, Ruth Ann Burns of Catlettsburg, KY. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the family will hold a small private service with Newcomer Beavercreek chapel in Beavercreek, Ohio. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia, Ohio. www.NewcomerDayton.com