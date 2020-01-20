FAIRBORN — Pearle Jessie Steiner, age 95, passed from this life on Wednesday January 15, 2020. She was born June 24, 1924 in Clarion County, PA, the daughter of the late Roy and Gazel (Minnich) Brown. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Marion Steiner, her youngest son, Richard Wayne Steiner, son-in-law, Dennis Vebert; three brothers; and one sister. Pearle is survived by three children, Kenneth (Janie) Steiner of Hamilton, Joyce Steiner Vebert of St. Cloud, FL, Roger (Mary) Steiner of Cincinnati; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; a great grandson; as well as five great-great grandchildren; and some faithful friends. Pearle was very involved with the American Legion and was past president of the "8/40"; the Senior Citizens Center, making lots of craft and candy for fundraisers; and the Rona Community Church, all in Fairborn. She loved to crochet, sew, and play cards. A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Pastor Jim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the time of service. Burial will follow at the Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Rona Community Church, 1082 Rona Parkway, Fairborn, 4324. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.