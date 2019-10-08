XENIA — Peggy Jean Bryant, 87, former Pendleton and Lapel resident, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Wellbrooke of Westfield following an extended illness.

She was born on January 10, 1932, in Xenia, Ohio to Paul and Eleanor (Schultz) Bottorff.

Peggy is survived by three children, Kimberly, Michael, and Katie; six grandchildren, Kyra, Nick, Jenni, Andy, Bailey, and John-Michael; and nine great-grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, John; a son, Hank; a sister, Sheila Wiedenheft; and a brother, Richard Bottorff.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 North Main Street, Lapel with Pastor Rick Schoeff officiating. Burial will follow in Grovelawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's or Dementia charity.

Online condolences: www.hersbergerfuneralhome.com