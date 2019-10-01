XENIA — Peggy Lois (Hayes) Reynolds, 83 of Xenia, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Peggy was born on August 14, 1936 in Harlan, Kentucky and grew up in Dayton, Ohio where she met her husband Jessie Reynolds. They were married on December 24, 1953 and raised three children Mark, Tim and Nancy with Michael Porter becoming part of their family as a teenager. They moved to a farm near Xenia in 1965 and joined the First Church of Christ, where Peggy remained an active and devoted member the rest of her life. Peggy was a lover of hospitality, music, travel, her family and her church where missions were her passion.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jessie. She is survived by her four children: Mark Reynolds (Maggie), Timothy Reynolds, Nancy R. Mowrey (Dean), Michael Porter (Lisa); five grandchildren, Jesse, Helen and Susan Reynolds, Brandon and Trey Porter; and three great grandchildren, Trenae, Bra'Lyn, and Baliee Porter.

Visitation will take place at McColaugh Funeral Home of Xenia 862 N. Detroit St. on Thursday Oct 3rd from 4-7 pm. A memorial service will be held at the First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Rd Xenia, OH on Friday October 4th at 10:30 am.

Memorial Donations may be made to: Missions Fund, First Church of Christ, 441 Ledbetter Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385 or to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences can be made at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc. 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.)