XENIA — Peggy Waugh, 76, of Xenia, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Trinity of Fairborn. She was born January 2, 1944, in New Burlington, Ohio, the daughter of Fred and Esther Jenks McCall. She is survived by her husband, Homer K. Waugh, whom she married, August 2, 1963, two sisters, Linda Maxwell, Connersville, IN, and Judith Silvey, Hillsboro, OH, sisters-in-law, Edith Waugh and Connie (Glenn) Martin, Xenia, OH, by nieces, Sandy Daniels, Chris South, and Dawn Maxwell, nephews, Phil Maxwell, Aaron Batson, and Allen Batson (Shawna), and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Peggy loved camping and vacations in Hawaii with her husband. Peggy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45206, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020.