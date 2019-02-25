XENIA — Phillip D. "Phil" Edwards, age 76, of Xenia, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 4, 1942 in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Raymond O. and Mildred I. (Jordan) Edwards. He was preceded in death by his parents. He proudly served in the US Air Force. He went on to work in the banking business as an accountant, starting at Peoples Savings Bank and retiring from Liberty Savings Bank. Phil was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing and working in the yard. He loved dogs, having several as pets throughout his life. Phil especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at "Tiki Town." He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Jordan) Edwards, whom he married May 23, 1989; children: Christine L. Roundtree (Alan Liming) of Xenia; Phillip J. (Lindsay) Edwards of Wilmington, DE and Kathryn R. Floan (John Young) of Wilmington, NC; a sister: Janet M. (Norman) Lowe of Spring Valley, OH; 2 grandchildren: Kalie and Claire Roundtree; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. A gathering for friends and family will be held Wednesday, February 27th from 11:30 AM-1 PM at the McColaugh Funeral Home, Inc., 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.