SPRINGFIELD — Phillip H. Ambs age 83 of Springfield passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in his loving home. He was born the son of Everett Michael & Helen Marie (Mattingly) Ambs on August 19, 1936 in Anderson, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Ann (Chapman) Ambs; siblings, James Ambs, Mary Miller, and Margaret Walling; and son-in-law, Pete Priddy. Phil is survived by his children, Liz Priddy of Middletown, IN, Susan (Doug) See of Springfield, OH, John (Amy) Ambs of Urbana, OH, Jenny (Rob) Vogt of Springfield, OH, AND Kate (Jamie) Wagner of Springfield, OH; grandchildren, Olyvia (David) Ray, Nichole Armstrong, Jessica (Tyler) Jackson, Emily (Jarrett) Tyler, Rachael Smith, Ethan Ambs, Ben Abbitt, Jordan See, Kelly See, AND Grace Wagner; great-grandchildren, Addyson Ray and Grayson Ray; sister, Su Anne Simpson of Cicero, IN; sister-in-law, Janet Ambs of Amarillo, TX; his 102 year old aunt & godmother, Mildred Bennett of Jasonville, IN; and dear friends, Alice & Cal Smith of Fairborn, OH. He graduated from Purdue University, entered the USAF and married the love of his life in June of 1958. He was a proud Vietnam veteran, and retired as a Lt. Col. after 22 years of service, 16 of which he was a pilot. After retirement from the Air Force, he worked for TASC until he retired for the second time. Phil was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Post #3724, past Grand Knight and 4th Degree Knight, a longtime member of Mary, Help of Christians Catholic Church, and a member of the Daedalians. He enjoyed a very active retirement ushering for WSU basketball and mentored at Greenon High School. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, December 5, 2019 4PM to 8PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St. Fairborn, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10AM at Mary, Help of Christian Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave. Fairborn, OH with Rev. Thomas A. Nevels, Celebrant. Friends may call on Saturday, December 7, 2019 10AM to 12PM at Ballard & Sons Funeral Home, 118 S. 5th St. Middletown, IN with interment to follow at Miller Cemetery in Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Phil may be made to the Knights of Columbus Post #3724. Condolences may be sent to family at www.burchamtobiasfuneralhome.com.