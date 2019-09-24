XENIA — Phyliss Ann Swartz, 72, passed away Saturday September 21, 2019 at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Phyliss was born April 30, 1947 in Tennessee the daughter of the late Kenneth and Pauline Graham. Along with her parents Phyliss is preceded in death by her husband: Allen Swartz; son: Michael Swartz; and her sister: Cindy Thomas. Phyliss is survived by her son: Ronald Graham (Carla); grandchildren: Collin Graham, Austin Graham, Krista Adams and Marcela Adams; and her special dog Pookie. Phyliss enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be missed by all. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday September 26, 2019 at the Woodland Cemetery Xenia, Ohio. Services are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.