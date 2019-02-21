BELLBROOK — Phyllis "Bonnie" Bonita Barnett, age 80, of Bellbrook, passed away Thursday, February 14th, 2019 Dayton. She was born August 22nd, 1938 to Charlotte (Miller) and James Jordan. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Virgil Jordan and sisters Reba Cattorine, Lucille Pitzer, Eileen Guirino and Geraldine Hahn. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wilbur; their son Scott (Tammy), grandson Zach and her brother Elwood Jordan and sister Viola Hendricks. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, Friday February 22 from 11 am to 1 pm, with Life Celebration Graveside Services held at 1:00 pm at Bellbrook Cemetery. You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story or picture about Bonnie at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.