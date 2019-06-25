FAIRBORN — Rachel M. Hay, age 33 of Fairborn, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 15, 2019, after fighting brain cancer for 13 months. She enjoyed playing guitar, writing and singing; was a self-published author; and enjoyed homeschooling her children. She was preceded in death by her grandfather and brother. She is survived by her husband Nathan; her children; her parents, Douglas and Carol Gayheart; both grandmothers; as well as extended family. A visitation will be held on Friday June 28, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at the Memorial United Presbyterian Church, 343 W. Ankeney Mill Rd., Xenia, Ohio, Pastor Paul Craig officiating. Private inurnment at Byron Cemetery. 2 Corinthians 4:17 – "For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all." In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the children's education at www.ugift529.com using codes C6N-V5L (Son) and J5S-U4M (Daughter). Donations may also be made to Ohio's . Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.