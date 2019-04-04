XENIA — Ralph "Ralphie" E. Doster, 88, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Wednesday April 03, 2019 at Xenia Health and Rehab. Mr. Doster was born in Jamestown, Ohio on July 08, 1930 to Emerson and Mabel Shinkle Doster. He served in The United States Army, was a member of Jamestown Church of Christ and retired as a sheet metal worker. He served as vice-president of Fayette County Genealogy Association. Ralphie was known around town as "Flagman." He served his community and the veterans for many years.

Ralphie is survived by his children: Keith Doster, Rodney Wayne Doster (Oleann); grandchildren: Billie Jo Carrico (Joey), Sarah Doster (Bob), Tara Callahan, Rodney Doster Jr.(Kendall) , Brianna Jackson, 7 great-grandchildren; sisters: Margaret Massie, Jessie Fox, Wanda Dailey and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emerson and Mabel Doster; siblings, James W. Doster and Erma Osbourne; great-grandchild, Jerimiah Perrine.

Visitation will be held on Monday April 08, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown, Ohio.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday April 09, 2019 at 11:00 A.M at Powers-Kell Funeral Home in Jamestown. Burial will follow at Silvercreek I Cemetery in Jamestown, Ohio.

