Ralph H. Hosket
1934 - 2020
XENIA — Ralph H. Hosket, age 86, of Xenia, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2020, at Friends Care Community, in Yellow Springs. He was born April 12, 1934, in Yellow Springs, the son of Carl and Thelma (Dissinger) Hosket. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1952, where he played basketball and baseball. He served in the United States Army. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 31 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and other friends. Ralph was a member of the Xenia Eagles 1689, where he served as a trustee, and the Xenia Elks 668, where he served 2 terms as Exulted Ruler. The happiest days of his life were spent caring for his two granddaughters. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters. Ralph is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Pauline Hosket, step son; Philip (Lindsay) Edwards, step-daughter; Chrissy (Alan Liming) Roundtree, grand-daughters; Kalie Anne and Claire Marie Roundtree, and sister; Carol Clark. His family will receive friends Saturday, July 24, from 4 to 8 PM, at the Elks Lodge #668, 71 E. Second Street, Xenia. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Ralph's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Oh 45420, or to Friends Care Community, 150 E. Herman St., Yellow Springs, OH 45387. Online condolences may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
