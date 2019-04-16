JAMESTOWN— Ralph J. Phillips, age 68, of Jamestown, Ohio passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Soin Hospital following a brief, but courageous battle with Lung Cancer. He was born January 30, 1951 in Dayton, the son of Eber and Willie Jo (Scott) Phillips.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son: Jacob Phillips; sister: Gail Van Zant and brother: Mark Phillips.

Ralph is survived by his children: Matthew (Adrienne) Phillips of Madeira Beach, FL and Amy (Mark) Straume of Beavercreek; 6 grandchildren: Lily Phillips, Cierra Gifford; Tyler, Megan, Brooklyn and Rilynn Straume; a brother: Brad (Tina) Phillips of New Carlisle; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Ralph was currently employed at TWIST Inc. He was a graduate of Tecumseh High School. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening, and motorcycles, to name a few of his hobbies. Most importantly, Ralph loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

A gathering for friends and family will be held 5-7 PM Thursday, April 18th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. He will be interred at Medway Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.