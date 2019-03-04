Obituary Print Ralph Keating | Visit Guest Book

BELLBROOK — Ralph Keating, age 92, of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, February 27th, 2019. He was born March 1st, 1926 to Ralph and Carolyn (Kirwin) Keating. A devoted husband and father, Ralph was married for 56 years to the late Philidina Brown Keating. He graduated early from Scarsdale High School in N. Y. to serve in the Merchant Marines during World War II. After discharge, he graduated from Mount St. Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Maryland and Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Missouri. Dr. Keating, DO practiced family medicine and was the owner of the Bellbrook Clinic until 1987. He then worked at the VA Hospital in Dayton and proudly served as a LT. Col. In the Ohio National Guard. Ralph was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. His service to the community included membership in the Knights of Columbus, the Optimist Club, and the Keenagers Group at St. Francis. He was also the founder and first Chairman for the Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook. He was an avid coin and stamp collector and a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds. He was preceded in death by his wife Philidina, and siblings James, Barbara, Carolyn, and Thomas. Ralph is survived by his 3 sons Michael Keating ( Lori) of Indiana, James Keating (Jane) of Liberty Township, and Daniel Keating (Carol) of Xenia, 9 grandchildren, Michael, Jr, (Sara), Carolyn, Patrick, Andrew, Brady, Hannah, Matthew, Joseph, and Nicholas and one great grandchild, Laney. Ralph will be remembered by all for his kindness, great sense of humor, and strength of character. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Visitation will be at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305 on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4th at 10:30 am at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45459. You are welcome to send a condolence and share a memory or story about Ralph at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

Funeral Home Conner & Koch Funeral Home

92 W. Franklin Street

Bellbrook , OH 45305

937-848-6651 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019

