XENIA — Ralph William Kerns 79, passed away Thursday March 7, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Ralph was born November 18, 1939 the son of the late William and Georgianna (Williamson) Kerns. Ralph is survived by his wife of 59 years Effie (Dodds) Kerns; daughter: Tammy Barr (Wesley); sons: Tim Kerns (Karen) and Ted Kerns (Cheryl); sister: Lois Bishop; brother: Daniel Kerns (Tish); grandchildren: Brent Kerns (Melissa), Casey Via (Josh), Andrew Kerns (Leann), Adam Kerns, Sherri Marsden (Joe) and Brian Barr (Andrea); great grandchildren: Chole, Lexi, Blake, Owen, Lincoln, Natalie, Sadie, Hudson, Kelsey, Dalton, Lilly, Sawyer and Kadence. Ralph is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and other family members. Ralph enjoyed garden tractor pulling and was a member of the SWOGTC. Ralph loved to joke with everyone and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions can be made in Ralph's name to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the McColaugh Funeral Home 826 N. Detroit St. Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Spring Valley Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.