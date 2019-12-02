KETTERING — Ralph Koogler, 87, of Kettering, formerly of Xenia, passed away Wednesday, November 27th, 2019 at Heartland of Miamisburg, after a battle with Parkinsons. He was born January 11, 1932 in Dayton to Jonas F. and Grance (Fogwell) Koogler. Ralph graduated from Beavercreek Schools in 1950. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. Ralph was a 40 year + member of the Spring Valley United Methodist Church where he was an usher and had many other service related duties. Ralph was preceded in death by his son, Craig M. Koogler, and leaves behind his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley (Sieber) Koogler; son, Chris Koogler (Diana); two daughters, Cathy Hook (Marcus) and Carol Koogler; six grandchildren, Grace & Joshua Koogler, Kylie Schreibvogel (Chisum), Nick Koogler Brooks (Sarah), and Seth & Derek Hook; two great-grandchildren, Sorrell Schreibvogel and Bodhi Brooks; one brother, Stephen Koogler (Marsha); and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Ralph's many dedicated caregivers at Senior Pathway, Buckeye Home Health Care, and Heartland of Miamisburg. The family invites you to attend Ralph's life celebration services, beginning with his visitation on Tuesday December 3 from 4-7 pm and continuing with his funeral on Wednesday December 4th at 10:30 am, both at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, 92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, with Pastor Dar Hensley officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. You are welcome to send condolences, plant a tree and share a story about Ralph at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking his name.