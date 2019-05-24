XENIA — Rayleen S. Snoddy, age 91, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at her daughter's residence after a brief illness. She was born March 23, 1928 in Xenia, the daughter of Orville and Racheal Dice Jacobs.

Rayleen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: William Snoddy; and a son: Jeffrey Snoddy.

She is survived by her daughters: Kathy Jo (Russ) Swetland of Waco, TX and Regina (Lorie) Hurley of Wilmington, OH; 6 grandchildren: Marcus (Teresa) Payne, Jennifer (Nathan) Smith, Melissa (Ryan) Nolan, Sarah Hurley (Chad Conner), Matthew Hurley and Jammie Snoddy; 8 great grandchildren; and a great great grandson; as well as numerous friends and other relatives, especially her close friend: Donna Benson.

Rayleen worked as a legal secretary at attorney Robert Shaw's office and Tom Welsh Realty. She was a member of the Faith Community United Methodist Church.

Graveside services will be held 2 PM Friday, May 31, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to VITAS Community Connections, 3055 Kettering Blvd. STE 400, Moraine, OH 45439.

