FAIRBORN — USAF Capt. (Ret.) Raymond J. "Ray" Bertler, age 76 of Fairborn, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019. He was born September 27, 1942 in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Raymond and Billy (O'Malley) Bertler. Ray served his country in the US Air Force and followed with employment in contracting at Wright-Patterson AFB, retiring after 40 years of combined service. He enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. Ray knew no strangers, he was as funny as he was kind, and he will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Teaford, Sarah Ellen Bertler; and two brothers, Richard Bertler, Stephen Bertler. Ray is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jasmin; two daughters, Rachael Holloway, Sarah Bertler; five grandchildren, Kathy Bertler, Jonathon Neal, Andrew Holloway, Timothy Faries, Avery Faries; great-grandson, Caiden; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. A visitation will be held on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. A funeral service will be held on Friday August 9, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Praries Chapel, 682 Chapel Ln, WPAFB, Ohio. Burial with military honors will follow at Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Holy Family Convent, 2409 S. Alvero Rd., Manitowic, WI 54220. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.