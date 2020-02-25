JAMESTOWN — Raymond Leroy James, (Buck) 81, of Jamestown, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born April 12, 1938 to Charles Robert and Helen Elizabeth (Wright) James. He served in the United States Army from January 1958 until September 1963 where he traveled the world playing softball. Ray retired from the City of Xenia after over 35 years at the State, County and City as a construction inspector/surveyor in which where he developed road/highways such as 675, 75, 70, 71 and Fairfield Commons Mall parking lot.

Buck was an All-star athlete in basketball, track and softball where he set state records in track, had 30 points in basketball games and as he says "hit some balls into space" yet softball was his love and passion. Buck had the opportunity to be drafted by the Reds which he later declined. Among his teammates on great teams like the Jamestown Oil, Leonard's Garage, Blatz Beer and Flamingos, Buck Eenjoyed his brotherhood of Jimmy Weems, ernie Weems, Bub Jackson, Johnny Evans, Ray Crabbe and Bill Jones. His lifelong friend/brother and classmates al through school, Tom Staley stayed loyal to Ray all the way thru till the end and he deeply appreciated him.

He is survived by his sons Roland (Carmel) James, Raymond (Karen) James, Ricardo (Roxanne) James and Randell James along with 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great niece, Missy Donahue, 1 great nephew Patrick James and 1 great-great nephew Julius "JuJu" and many nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by parents, his wife Margaret (Wilson) James and sisters Peggy Joyce James and Betty Jackson-James.

The James family would like to thank aides and angels: Tina Rust, Juanita Lewis, Heidi Rodeiguez, Mary Jo Abbott and Hope Day.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Methodist Church in Jamestown, Ohio. Funeral service will follow immediately at 11:00 AM.

Condolences to Raymond's family may be made to: www.powerskell.com