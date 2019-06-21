LOS ANGELES — Raymond Stoffer, 72, formerly of Xenia, transitioned to heaven on 6/10/19. He had been hospitalized, and died after a very brief illness.

Although he had lived in Los Angeles, CA for about fifty years, Raymond was born and raised in Xenia, and was a 1966 graduate of Xenia High School.

His parents, Fred & Eliza Stoffer (former owners of Stoffer's Flower Shop), maternal and paternal grandparents, and many other family members preceded Raymond in death. He leaves to mourn, his only sibling, Ronald Stoffer, and Ron's wife, Barbara. They made sure that Raymond had a great life in Los Angeles.

Many family members remain in Xenia, and mourn the loss of Raymond.