FAIRBORN — Rebecca S. Hodge, age 62, passed away 5/27/2019.. A longtime resident of Fairborn, Oh.. She was preceded in death by her parents George and Donna (nee Nobling) Hodge. Survived by 2 brothers and sisters-in-law; Victor (Cara) Hodge and Gary (Andrea) Hodge; nephew and niece, Christopher and Sarah Hodge; and many cousins. Funeral services are Friday 5/31/2019 1:00 pm at graveside, Byron Cemetery, Fairborn, Oh.. Morris Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements . Condolences may be sent to morris-sons.com.