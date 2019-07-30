SPRINGFIELD — Reggie G. Muncy, 81, of Springfield passed away on July 27, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on October 27, 1937 in Paintsville, KY to George and Loraine (Preston) Muncy. Reggie moved to Ohio with his family in 1952 and graduated from Fairborn High School. His parents owned and operated the IGA in Enon for many years. Reggie joined the Army in 1956 and served his country faithfully. He married the love of his life, Laquatta "Kay" Muncy, in 1960 and they were married for 55 years. They had four children and a wonderful life together. Reggie worked as a car salesman Buckeye Ford of London, Ohio. Reggie enjoyed golf and his family. He is survived by a daughter: Loraine "Lori" Muncy of Springfield, OH; two sons: Timothy (Laura) Muncy of Oroville, CA & Reggie Muncy of North Bend, OR; six grandchildren: Zeke, Jessica, Gabby, Ryan, Trevor & Austin; one great grandchild: Josie; two brothers: Lafe "Harvey" (Kathy) Muncy of Chattanooga, TN & George (Colleen) Muncy of Springfield, OH; special mention to the Lloyd Family along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly and mourn his loss forever. Reggie was preceded in death by his loving parents: George and Loraine Muncy; his darling wife: Kay Muncy; a son: David Muncy; and a brother: Lee Muncy. Funeral Services for Reggie will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Adkins Funeral Home, 7055 Dayton-Springfield Rd, Enon, OH. Family and friends may also call during a visitation on July 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, also in the funeral home. (www.AdkinsFunerals.com)