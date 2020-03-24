XENIA — Reginald William "Reggie" Lawson, age 72, of Xenia, passed away passed away Tuesday, March 24 2020 at Soin Medical Center. He was born October 20, 1947 in Spokane, WA; the son of Dorothy and Fred C. Lawson.

Reggie retired from AT&T.

He is survived by his children: Shawn K. (Lori) Lawson of Englewood and Jaimie A. Crawford of Beavercreek; grandchildren: Nicholas and Sydney Crawford and Avery and Devyn Cordell; siblings: Fred Christie Lawson of WA; Susan Mitchell of Xenia and Patricia (Ron) Hobbs of Wilmington, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister: Stacy Lawson and brother: Richard Lawson.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

(Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Homes, Inc., 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, OH 45385.)