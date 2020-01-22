XENIA — Richard "Day Day" D. Nooks was born March 20th, 1943, to Winifred "Winnie" (Baker-Nooks) Howard and Derewood R. Nooks, both deceased. He was called home on January 3rd, 2020 after several years of declining health. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert L. Nooks and grandparents Leonard and Georgia (Grimes) Nooks and Cecil and Marilyn (Sims) Baker.

Day Day's survivors include daughter, Lynette Nooks-Addison (Doug); grandchildren, Taylor, Lynn and Josh, all life-long residents of San Diego CA; sisters, Wanda J Nooks Stephen and Angela Nooks Marshall (Keith). Others still here to remember Day Day are nephews, Michael Nooks (whom he trusted and depended on), and Martin Yates; nieces, Princess La Barrie, Melissa Marshall-Pickens (Jarrod) and Lesa Anne Nooks-Winborn, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Day Day's Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Life Christian Assembly, 436 East Main Street, Xenia Ohio. Memorial Arrangements Entrusted to Robert C. Henry—Clark Funeral Home, Springfield Ohio.