FAIRBORN — Richard E. Brantley, age 41 of Fairborn, passed from this life on October 12, 2019 at his residence. He was born at Wright-Patterson AFB in 1978 and grew up in Fairborn attending Fairborn High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa M. Brantley in 2015; and his younger brother, Charles T. Brantley in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Savannah Brantley; son, Richard Brantley; brother, James S. Brantley; parents, James M. and Silveriana C. Brantley; and his fiancé, Dana King. Richard was a hard working construction worker, carpenter, and welder. He was employed by Danis Construction, and spent the better part of the last two years helping to reconstruct University of Dayton Arena. Richard was fun loving and was loved by everyone who knew him. Losses of people he loved, physical infirmities, and grief, finally overcame his ability to survive them. He went through things over the past few years that were very difficult. His death is unexpected, but not surprising. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.