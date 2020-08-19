1/
Rita Margene Hakes
FAIRBORN — Rita Margene Hakes, age 80, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at DaySpring of the Miami Valley Health and Rehab. She was born July 11, 1940 in Cincinnati, OH, the daughter of John Eckles and Reba Keeler Roll. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter: Twyla Hakes. She is survived by her daughter: Charla Sue (Eli) Nelson of Circleville; son: Matthew Scott Hakes of Kings Mills, OH; 5 grandchildren Conner, Logan and Riley Hakes; Joshua Nelson and Meagan Stillion; a great grandson: Lucas; and a brother: Bill Roll; as well as other extended loving family members. She retired as a librarian with the Cincinnati Public Library. She graduated from Lynchburg High School; enjoyed reading, painting and playing bingo. She also enjoyed going out to eat. She formerly attended Northside Christian Church of Christ and recently attended the chapel services at DaySprings. Rita will be remembered as being always joyful. She especially loved her grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the Brookdale Hospice. Due to the restrictions of COVID19 the services are being held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date with her grandson Rev. Joshua D. Nelson officiating. She will be buried with her husband at the Masonic Cemetery, Lynchburg, Ohio. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia.) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Fairborn Daily Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
